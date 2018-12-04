Portion of FM 1125 closes Friday due to RR crossing replank

For those traveling south on Farm-to-Market 1125, there will be road detour as a railroad crossing is replanked on Friday.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation report that Union Pacific Railroad is replanking the cross that is located five miles south of Bowie on FM 1125. The road will be closed at that crossing starting at 8:30 a.m. on April 13 and is expected to be reopened by 3 p.m.

While there will be a detour, it will be lengthy and drivers should avoid the area.

The detour will be to use Turkey Creek Rd to go over to State Highway 101 or go out FM 1125 back to the south to SH 59.