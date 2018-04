It was a banner day for the Saint Jo baseball team as they won in Tioga on Friday to give themselves their first district win in three years.

The Panthers were able to squeak out a 7-6 win against Tioga, who last year beat Saint Jo in both of their matchups by run rule.

Connor Thompson was key for the Panthers as he got the start on the mound while also going three for five with five stolen bases and one run.

