Saint Jo ISD Education Foundation readies annual fundraiser

The Saint Jo Independent School District Education Foundation will have its annual fundraising dinner on April 14.

Theme for this year is “Reaching for the Stars.” The evening will include dinner, silent auction and live auction with proceeds supporting scholarships and teacher grants.

Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner and auctions at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or reserve a full table for $200.

The event will be at the Ordnance Museum at 201 S. Main. Tickets are available at the high school and elementary school offices or call 995-2668 to reserve tickets.

The foundation was established as a means for alumni and others to help support and broaden the educational opportunities of Saint Jo ISD’s students and faculty. That support has included senior scholarships, student dual credit tuition assistance, teacher grants for curriculum development, plus education and training grants and classroom educational needs for students and teachers. Email foundation@saintjoisd.net for additional information.