Sheriff’s deputy, K9 sniff out more than 400 lbs of marijuana in two stops

A pair of traffic stops by Montague County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit late last week resulted in more than 400 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of THC oil and wax, plus some $2,000 in cash being seized.

During an ironic twist, the drug busts were made on April 20, which is known across the country as a “national holiday” for the cannabis culture. There were gatherings across the country on April 20 in states where marijuana has been legalized, despite a federal law still in place that makes it illegal.

Sheriff’s Deputy Chase Pelton and K9 Ace handled the stops and ensuing arrests. The first incide nt occurred shortly before midnight on April 19 when the officers were patrolling U.S. 287 near Farm-to-Market 1125. The second stop came later in the day about 11 p.m. along U.S. 287 near Hopewell Cemetery Road.

Large amounts of marijuana, THC products both oil, wax and other miscellaneous items, plus growing paraphernlia were seized in both stops.

