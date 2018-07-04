Sip and Stroll returns during Chisholm Trail Heritage Festival

Main Street Bowie, now the Bowie Community Development program, presents the Chisholm Trail Heritage Festival Sip and Stroll through downtown Bowie from 6 to 8 p.m. on April 13.

Last year’s Sip and Stroll was a big hit with lots of visitors walking through downtown visiting merchants while enjoying a glass of wine. Here’s how it works, purchase your wine glass for $15 at the corner of Tarrant and Mason where a table will be set up.

Guests will enjoy “sip” offerings from local wineries and there will be live music by Monty Dawson. Stroll through downtown enjoying the shops, boutiques and restaurants located on both Mason and Smythe. There will be special sales and goodies at each merchant.

Participating merchants include: True Health Fitness, Circle Up Clothing, Belle Rose Boutique, Early Attic, Heartland, Creative Cakes, Sister Act Connection, Kimber Creek Trading and Yellow Rose Vapor.

It will be a great kick evening as the Chisholm Trail Western Heritage Festival gets underway. Call 872-6246 with any questions.