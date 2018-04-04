State Champion Bowie Basketball Camp set

The State Champion Bowie Basketball kids camp is scheduled for April 21.

The camp will be open to kids aged kindergarten through sixth grade of all skill levels as they are taught the fundamentals. The cost will be $20 per kid. The proceeds will be used for next year’s team camp.

Kids will get the opportunity to get instructed by the high school players themselves who won the 3A state championship in March.

The camp will be from 9-11 a.m. at the high school.