Taking aim – Gold-Burg teen flying high in archery

By JORDAN NEAL

Some sports are more mental than they are physical. Archery is in this category. Most people have the physical strength to draw back a bow string, but it takes extreme mental focus and discipline to make the arrow go where you want it to go each time.

For one such teenager in Montague County, that has been his challenge these last five years.

Connor Sears is a 17-year-old junior who attends Gold-Burg High School. He has been competing in compound bow archery competitions since he was 12 shortly after being introduced to it as a way of hunting at a camp he attended. Eventually hunting season ended.

“We were sitting around bored one day because it wasn’t hunting season,” Sears said. “We looked up archery tournaments and went down to local Cinnamon Creek Ranch down in Fort Worth and fell in love.”

One competition led to another and another until Sears is now regarded one of the best young compound bow archers in the nation.

