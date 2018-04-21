Ad

Two traffic stops net 3 arrests, plus large amount of marijuana, THC products

04/21/2018 NEWS 0

About a pound of green marijuana, along with amounts of tetrahydrocanabinol “THC” wax were found in a car driven by Joshua Ramirez arrested April 18 in Bowie. (News photo by Barbara Green)

A pair of early morning traffic stops by Bowie Police this week netted more than a pound of green marijuana plus several thousand dollars worth of edible marijuana based products.
Three people were arrested in two separate incidents on April 18 and April 19 initiated by Officer Cody Stone. In the first arrest police estimate drugs valued at almost $12,000, while in the second arrest all the products were self-contained food, drink or other items laced with THC the chemical from marijuana plants that creates a psychological effect. Police said it would be difficult to make an estimate since the drug could not be separated out.

A large assortment of products containing THC were found by police in a suspect vehicle stopped on April 19. There were cookies, food bars, candy and soft drinks all containing the chemical from marijuana. There also were multiple containers of green marijuana and about $600 in cash seized. Many of these items were found hidden in the pillows show at the back of the photo. (News photo by Barbara Green)

