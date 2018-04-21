Two traffic stops net 3 arrests, plus large amount of marijuana, THC products

A pair of early morning traffic stops by Bowie Police this week netted more than a pound of green marijuana plus several thousand dollars worth of edible marijuana based products.

Three people were arrested in two separate incidents on April 18 and April 19 initiated by Officer Cody Stone. In the first arrest police estimate drugs valued at almost $12,000, while in the second arrest all the products were self-contained food, drink or other items laced with THC the chemical from marijuana plants that creates a psychological effect. Police said it would be difficult to make an estimate since the drug could not be separated out.

Read the full story in the weekend News.