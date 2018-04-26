Vietnam Memorial Wall replica now open at Bowie VFW Post

The traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall replica 80 percent of the size of the Washington, D.C. memorial, arrived in Bowie last night and is now open to the public for view at the Bowie VFW Post. The wall will be in Bowie through 3 p.m. on Sunday. A full weekend of musical entertainment is planned for the VFW on Saturday. This morning area veterans, Bowie firefighters, police, street and other city crews were on hand to help unload and get the wall panels set up. (Photos by Barbara Green)