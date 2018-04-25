Western times’ Texas Ranger to be recognized

Lieutenant Levi Bennett 1835 – 1880 will be honored with The Texas Ranger Memorial Cross at 2 p.m. on April 28, 2018 in the Red River Cemetery.

Levi Bennett organized a company of volunteer rangers to replace the Confederate soldiers who were stationed at Red River Station. Levi was elected Lieutenant by his men and placed in command. Their job was to protect settlers from Indian raids. The bands of Indians usually consisted of small bands, but as more men left to defend the Confederacy, the numbers of the Indians increased as did the depredation to the settlers.

In 1867 one such band of Indians came into Montague County. Lt. Bennett gathered about 30 men. They picked up the Indians trail and followed them into Clay County. Realizing they were outnumbered, the med tried to retreat but it was impossible. Bennett’s men began to panic and try to scatter. With tears in his eyes, Bennett said he would shoot the first man that tried to run.

By late in the afternoon, the Indians abandoned the fight and Lt. Bennett and all his men returned to Montague County. (From Indian Raids of Montague County, by Marvin London)

This event is organized by the Montague County Historical Commission.

Pictured: Ranger Cross from a previous ceremony at Forestburg.