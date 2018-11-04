Win streak snapped

All good things come to an end and sometimes they end hard.

That was true for the Bowie Lady Rabbits on Friday as they lost to Boyd at home 13-1 to end their five-game win streak.

Things went bad early.

A leadoff walk from the Lady Jackets got on a base runner. A single into right field and an error fielding the ball moved the runners to second and third. Another error at second base led to the first run.

Five more hits, a walk and a hit batter led to seven more runs for Boyd before Bowie got out of the inning, trailing 8-0 before they could even bat. Maylie Short had to come in for relief at pitcher during the first inning to get the last two outs

A leadoff single from Short was wasted. The next two batters flew out in the outfield and Short was caught trying to steal second to end the first inning still trailing by a lot.

A leadoff single from the Lady Jackets in the top of the second was worked around to third base on a wild pitch and a ground out, before the next batter drove her in with a single. This made the score 9-0.

A bunt single put two runners on base with one out. Fortunately, Short was able to force a ground out to herself and a pop fly to right field for the final two outs to limit the damage.

A leadoff strikeout from the Bowie did not signal good things. Still, Carrington Davis singled to the shortstop to get on. Jayci Logan came in to run for her, but was thrown out at second trying to steal for the second out.

Kylie Fleming drew a walk and Callie Melton hit a single to move her to second and in scoring position. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end the scoring chance.

Short forced a one-two-three inning in the top of the third and got on base with a one out single in the bottom of the third, but it led to nothing as the Lady Rabbits still trailed 9-0 heading into the fourth inning.

A leadoff single from Boyd and an error at first base put runners on the corners with no outs. A fly out to centerfield scored the runner on the second. The runner on second, having stole the base earlier, advanced to third. The next batter hit a line drive to score the runner and make the score 11-0.

After grounding into a fielder’s choice, a single put runners on first and second with two outs. A fielding error at second base allowed a runner to score and the other to end up on third. Next batter hit a single to make the score 13-0, before Bowie was able to get the third out next batter. The Lady Rabbits could not get any runners on before heading into the top of the fifth.

The Lady Jackets drew back-to-back walks with one out that looked like they might be in position to score some more runs. Fortunately, Short was able to force a fly out into right field and a pop out at first to get out of the inning.

Melton led off with a single to start the bottom of the fifth. Pinch hitter Megan Brown hit the ball into right field for a single. After the next batter struck out, Short hit a single to load the bases with one out.

Taylor McCarty then grounded out to second base, but was able to score Melton from third base to give Bowie their first run of the game to cut the lead to 13-1. Unfortunately, the next batter struck out to end the game.

