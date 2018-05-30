By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie High School Counselor Jeannette Shaw says she is beyond excited, overwhelmed and scared to death of what will happen next as she retires after 29 years in education.

Shaw who will turn 51 on her last day on July 29 decided she wanted to retire so she could pursue other things, and “start some new adventures.”

“I am going into business with my dad who raises Red Angus cattle so I have that to look forward to, as well as more grandbaby time,” laughed Shaw.

The educator has spent 25 years of her career both as a teacher and counselor within Bowie Independent School District, along with one year at Prairie Valley ISD and three at North Central Texas College.

Read the full feature in the mid-week News.