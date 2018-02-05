Athletes compete at Class 1A Region 3 golf

The Class 1A Region III golf tournament teed off on April 25-26 at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose with athletes from Prairie Valley, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg and Bellevue competing.

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs returned to regionals for the third year in a row, but for the first time as the district champions in both the boy’s and girl’s divisions.

In fact, it is the first time in recent memory either team has earned a district championship in golf.

“We have practiced so much this year compared to other years and it has paid off, winning both district championships,” said Prairie Valley Principal and Golf Coach Lisa Sadler. “From what I have heard and after doing research, I think it is a first district championship in golf for both. We know for sure it’s been a long time if it ever did happen.”

The Bulldogs won the district title by 25 strokes, with the Lady Bulldogs all around solid to also take the title.

Carter Lemons carded a 96 on the first day of competition and an 89 on the second for a 185 total to lead the boys team.

Meanwhile, Lane Roof shot a 112 during round one and a 111 during round two for a 223 total; William Winkler finished da one with a 125 and day two with a 114 for a total of 239; Anthony Roof carded a 132 on day one and a 119 on day two for a total of 251 and Cody Smith shot a 134 on day one and a 123 on day two for a total of 257.

The Prairie Valley Bulldogs finished the regional tournament with a team total of 898 for seventh place.

Brooklynn Messer shot a 129 during the first day of competition at Squaw Valley and a 108 during the second day for a total of 237 to lead the Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs.

Shelby Roof scored a 129 on the first day and improved to a 121 on the second day for a total of 250; Samantha Tompkins shot a 131 and 123 for a total of 254; Taylor Carter carded a 137 and 140 for a total of 277 and Sydni Messer shot a 148 and 151 for a total of 299. The Prairie Valley Lady Bulldogs finished regionals with a team total of 1, 018.

Saint Jo also competed well at district despite less than ideal weather conditions to earn their place at regionals.

“Golf was a success this year at Saint Jo,” said Saint Jo Golf Coach Julie Kline. “The student athletes competed and it showed.”

The boys team consisting of Harper Roberts, Ethan Wagner, Gene Hermosilla and Paden Jarosz placed third for the regional alternate spot as a team. Roberts seating second advanced as an individual with a score of 96.

At regionals, Roberts carded a 97 in the first day, placing him in the top five individuals, and finished the second day with a 94 for a total of 191, just outside a spot for the state meet.

The Lady Panthers girl’s golf team of Caitlyn Holley, Stephanie Moreno, Hallie Hinds and Jayla Thomas earned second at district to reserve their spot at regionals.

Hinds carded a 106 during the first round of competition to place her in the top three individuals for the first day of play. Kline said Hinds also played well and competed but came up just short of a trip to state with a 112 for a total of 218.

Caitlyn Holley carded a total of 146 the first day of competition. Meanwhile, Jayla Thomas scored a 131 during the first round and a 129 during the second for a total of 260 and Stephanie Moreno finished day one at 148 and day two with 146 for a 294 total. The Lady Panthers finished regionals with a total of 918.

The regional tournament was the finish to a successful high school golf career for Roberts, Wagner, Hermosilla, Holley and Moreno as they all graduate this year.

“I had a lot of fun with these student athletes this golf season,” said Kline. “They exceeded my expectations and represented Saint Jo Independent School District with class. Hinds, Thomas and Jarosz have a good chance to do great things next season if they put the work in, and I’m looking forward to it.

Gold-Burg High School Senior Ashley Rainey advanced to regionals after a successful competition at district, where she notched a 120 during the first day of competition and a 151 during the second day for a total of 271.

“Ashley played very well. I am very proud of her, she had a really good day the first day,” said Gold-Burg Golf Coach Gordon Williams. “She struggled a little the second day but it was a great experience and she had a great time.”

Bellevue High School’s Hunter Fuller also earned an individual spot at the regional tournament, where he fired a 112 on the first day and improved on the second day with a 111 for a total of 223.

Lady Eagle Breannah Malaer notched a 136 on day one and 131 one day two for a 267 total.

“Hunter and Breannah both competed well,” said Bellevue Coach Colby Broussard. “The course was tough and the weather was a little crazy, but they both shot better on day two.”