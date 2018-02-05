Auditorium demolition begins with asbestos abatement

The asbestos abatement process is underway at the Bowie City Auditorium and demolition of the 1927 building is expected to begin around May 9. The police department will move to the community room for the first few days of the demo, and the city office staff may also move depending on the start date. Details will be announced as soon as they are available. City officials have said the contractor reports it will take only a few days to get the building down to a safe level where the present city and police offices located next door can be occupied. (Photo by Barbara Green)