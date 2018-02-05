Bellevue heads to state

The Bellevue High School Eagles recently competed in the district UIL academic competition in March.

The calculator application champions are Jon Walker, second place, Caleb Obermier, Trey Terry, first place and Kaylee Trail.

Rebecca Maddin placed fourth in editorial writing and second in headline writing. Breannah Malaer, sixth place in editorial writing.

The mathematics district champions are Tyler Allen, third place, Jacob Eckeberger, sixth place, Terry, first place and Walker, second place.

