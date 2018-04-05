Bettie Sue Johnson

February 4, 1932 – April 30, 2018

OKLAHOMA – Bettie Sue Johnson, 86, died on April 30, 2018 in Duncan, OK.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on from 10-11:30 a.m. on May 5 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on May 5 at the First Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Mike Dean officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Johnson was born in Bellevue on Feb. 4, 1932 to O.W. and Fern Williams. She graduated from Stoneburg High School in 1949 and graduated from North Texas University in Denton with a degree in education. She married Jim Johnson on Aug. 17, 1952 at the Stoneburg Baptist Church.

She worked as a secretary and administrative assistant at various companies with a long tenure at Travis Avenue Baptist Church.

She and her husband lived in Fort Worth from 1959 until 2017 and attended Travis Avenue Baptist Church.

They had two children, Leah and Brent; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.