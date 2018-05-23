BHS Bass Club competes at state championship meet

Three teams from the Bowie High School Bass Club held their own in a fiercely competitive state championship tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Lake Sam Rayburn.

The BHS Bass Club finished 36 out of 104 schools with a total of 46.84 pounds caught. To say the competition was tough would be an understatement as the two-day tournament saw all 221 teams catch fish, an unusual feat.

“The entire field caught a fish,” said Boat Captain Rusty Edwards. “That’s what happens when you take good fishermen and put them on the number one bass lake in the nation. I am extremely proud of all the kids. They have been through a lot together and learned a lot.”

Bowie fisherman Jeremy Stone caught four fish for 10.34 pounds on day one and five for 11.37 on day two for a total of 21.72 pounds.

Ian Ashley and Hunter Pullen caught one fish for 3.19 pounds on day one and five for 13.23 on day two for a total of 17.42 pounds.

Blake Allen and Will Hamilton caught three for 8.71 pounds on day one but experienced mechanical difficulties on day two to end the competition with a total of 8.71 pounds.

While fishing conditions were excellent during the competition, Edwards said they were lucky to get off the water on Sunday just before a big storm blew in.

“It was a good way to wrap up a good year,” said Edwards. “It was a great weekend and great conditions. We caught a butt load of fish, we were just unfortunate not to find the big ones. I am proud to see them grow and I look forward to next year.”

The club looks forward to next season, but will be in need of additional boat captains.

If interested in volunteering as a captain, contact Toni Stone at 940-689-2925.

