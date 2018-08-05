Billy Herman Fox November 21, 1930 – May 2, 2018

BOWIE – Billy Herman Fox, 87, passed away on May 2, 2018.

The family selected arrangements with cremation.

Bill was born in Bowie on Nov. 21, 1930 to Herman and Nada Fox. He was a Mason and belonged to the Bowie Chapter. After retiring from A&P Grocery and Jack’s Food Store, where he was a butcher for 40 years, he became a full time rancher. He and his wife, Joan, who he married July 16, 1950, spent all the time they could tending cows and making trips to the Hill County for sight seeing.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, of 67 years, Joan Fox; children, Tony Fox, Bowie and Tena Peoples and husband Darren, Chico; sister, Donnie Cage; sister-in-law, Ginger Prestwood; grandson, Cord Meyers and wife Deretha; great grandson, Ethan and great granddaughter, Elena both of Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bowie Masonic Lodge, 709 E. Nelson Street, Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

