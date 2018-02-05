Bowie Band Show returns to stage Saturday

An old-time favorite, the “Bowie Band Show,” returns to the stage on May 5 as the Bowie Band Boosters bring back this musical variety showcase.

The show will be at 6 p.m. at the Bowie Junior High Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for those age 12 and under.

Janet Monkres, boosters president, said the band show was around for 50 years before it was stopped several years ago. The club thought it would be a wonderful community event. Monkres, herself a Bowie graduate, recalls her own performances in the show when her mother, Barbara Winingham, was boosters president.

“When I was in it we had football players and cheerleaders doing skits, singers, dancers, it was based on a variety show with a stage band in the background. It was always the largest fundraiser, but it also required the most work. Traditionally, it also was not just band members on stage, but it was opened to all the school,” explained Monkres.

This year’s theme will be “No business like show business,” highlighting one musical from each decade. It begins with a movie clip of “The Jazz Singer” from 1927. It jumps to “The Wizard of Oz,” “Meet me in St. Louis,” “Singing in the Rain,” “Mary Poppins,” “Grease,” “Phantom of the Opera” and “Pitch Perfect.”

Monkres said it was hard to find shows that provided opportunities for an ensemble to perform, but they feel this is a great selection. The Bowie Jazz Band will be the stage band under the direction of Kendel Hickenbottom.

The Band Boosters hope the return of the band show draws the community to get involved.

“Back then the Band Boosters were huge and whole families were doing skits, it was tradition, so we hope to get more involved. Band Boosters are vital to a program that can be one of the most expensive in a district due to equipment and one that can be cut back. The boosters try to help,” concluded the president.

Tickets for the show will be available at the door. The Band Boosters welcome anyone who supports the band program to join and take an active role. Visit the Facebook page for meeting details.