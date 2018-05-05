Bowie Booster Club meets

The Bowie athletic booster club met on Monday in what ended up being one of the last chances coaches could put in requests in time for the start of fall sports.

The junior high athletic department put in a request for workout uniforms that will be around $2,000. The high school football team put in a request for $1,000 for new shoulder pads. The volleyball team put in a request for $1,800 for new uniforms as well. The club purchased five new nets for the tennis court already for $1,000.

The date for the combined Midnight Madness and Meet the Rabbits is set for August 9. The two events used to be on different days, but were combined this year and due to positive response, will be again.

Read the full story in the weekend edition of The Bowie News.