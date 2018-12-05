Bowie City Council meets Monday

A lengthy agenda of business awaits the Bowie City Council as its meets on its new day, May 14, at 6 p.m. in the council chambers.

The council changes from the first and third Tuesdays to the first and third Mondays for their meetings.

The agenda opens with a proclamation for Emergency Medical Services Week, May 20-26.

Councilors will consider removing the hiring freeze and allow City Manager Bert Cunningham to make future decisions regarding the necessary employees. The freeze was put in place back in February.

The panel also will consider filling the vacant position of the Community Development Board Director which was left vacant with the resignation of Shannon Skiles. Her last day was on May 10 as she makes a move to Amarillo.

