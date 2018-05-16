Bowie Council tables request to lift hiring freeze

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie City Council members were reluctant Monday night to let go of the hiring freeze despite urging from the new city manager they should trust his actions.

The council met for the first time on the new Monday night schedule. Meetings for the future will be on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

City Manager Bert Cunningham asked the council to lift the hiring freeze that was implemented in February stating he feels he has both the managerial and financial experience to select what may be needed.

Councilor Craig Stallcup asked if this would be to replace employees or to create new positions.

Cunningham said it would be either or both explaining some departments are working shorthanded.

“We would take a hard look at any of them, but I need to be able to hire someone when an employee leaves. For example the street department has four people. That is one of our biggest needs, and I don’t think they can do it with just four,” explained the manager.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.