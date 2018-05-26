Bowie Council to meet May 30

The Bowie City Council will meet at 5:15 p.m. on May 30 in a called session.

In old business the council will review an updated version of an interlocal agreement between Montague County and the City of Bowie for road repair and maintenance. Plans would have the entities share equipment, staff and expertise on an equal basis.

The second reading of three ordinances related to traffic control are set. They relate to setting consistent school zone speed limits around the city, amending pool fees and eliminating the U-turn restriction in front of the junior high.