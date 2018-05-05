Bowie FFA presents annual awards

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie High School FFA members celebrated their year’s activities during the annual parent-member banquet Tuesday night.

Lyndi Luttrull, area five member of the State FFA officer’s team, was the guest speaker. The Decatur teen recently completed her first year of college. The state officer reflected on how people find balance in their busy lives sharing a story relating it to first-time roller skating. Luttrull encouraged those present to strive to be the best version of themselves possible, but also to “be happy where you are.”

Student awards were the evening’s focus. Proficiency awards went to the following students: Macie McCollum, beef production entrepreneurship and Brayden Hudson, sheep production. These two will advance to the area contest this Saturday and could advance to state.

Read the full story and see more photos in the weekend News.