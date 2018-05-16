Bowie High School anglers head to state tournament

The state fishing tournament is this Saturday and Sunday at Sam Rayburn for the Bowie High School Bass Club as three teams qualified a couple of weeks back to participate in the fishing free-for-all.

Jeremy Stone almost won the regional tournament at Lewisville, catching 17.91 pounds to finish second overall.

The team of Blake Allen and Will Hamilton caught 8.01 pounds and the team of Ian Ashley and Hunter Pullen caught 5.51 pounds to qualify for the Texas High School Bass Association Championship.

Teams will be fishing for more than just a trophy and pride, as $100,000 in scholarship money will be handed out among some of the top finishers.

Stone won $5,000 in scholarship at Lewisville. Him and the other teams from Bowie will be looking to fish their best those days, but so will more than 200 other teams.

Practice day is May 18 and the competition will take place on Saturday and Sunday. Visit www.texashighschoolbassassn.com or follow them on Facebook.