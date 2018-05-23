Bowie ISD issuing $2.85 million in maintenance tax notes for energy project

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District Monday approved $2.85 million in maintenance tax notes that will fund a district-wide energy efficiency project that will upgrade everything from lighting to heating/air conditioning units.

Trustees conducted a pair of meetings Monday after making adjustments for the rescheduled sports banquet moved to May 21 after being cancelled on May 14.

Bids for the competitive note sale were due by 11 a.m. Monday with a total of seven proposals presented by Lewis Wilks of U.S. Capital Advisors. In reviewing the process, Wilks said BISD was assigned an “A+” rating for its longterm rating, reaffirming the same rating for general obligation debt.

Of the seven bidders, SAMCO Capital Markets had the lowest rate at 3.154571 percent.

