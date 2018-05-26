Bowie players compete in all star game

Two Bowie basketball players competed in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All Star game on May 18 in San Antonio.

Kamryn Cantwell competed in her third all star game this spring while Kason Spikes competed in his first. Ironically enough, the duo spent the previous Friday in Austin as both represented Bowie at the University Interscholastic League state track meet.

Cantwell had a banner senior year athletically in more than just basketball despite it being her focus for the future as she had signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

She averaged 20.3 points per game while averaging 4.6 rebounds, two assists and 3.5 steals a game while shooting 49 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point land. For this, she was named district MVP and was named to the all region and all state teams. The all state nomination is impressive since the Lady Rabbits did not have quite as deep of a playoff run that gets the TABC’s attention.

“God’s gifted her with ability to shoot the ball,” her Coach Chuck Hall said. “She’s worked so hard to get her body in enough shape to play the whole game like I had her play so often. To play it at a level with two or three people hanging all over her when she drives in there to shoot. She’s such a pleasure.”

Spikes on the other hand, did have that luxury as he stepped up and had his biggest games in the regional tournament and the state tournament. His season stats were modest, averaging 6.9 points, 3.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals while shooting 52 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range.

He did the grunt work for the team, guarding the best perimeter player and usually playing unselfishly on offense, only taking shots when he was open, but his work did not go unnoticed.

Spikes was named co-district defensive MVP and was named to both the all region and all state teams.

“We put him on the best offensive player on the other team,” Coach Doug Boxell said. “He has to work his tail off on defense every game. He can shoot the ball very well. He’s a very unselfish player because he could definitely shoot the ball more than what he does. He knows we have confidence in him.”

Both also competed in cross country, while Cantwell also competed in volleyball. They were Jackrabbit and Lady Rabbit of the year at Monday’s sports banquet for their all around success in several sports.