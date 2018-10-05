Bowie High senior drowns in Johnson Lake

Bowie Police confirmed at 3:30 p.m. the recovery of drowning victim Trent Walker, 18-year-old senior at Bowie High School. No additional details of the incident were available at this time from the police.

City of Bowie Police and Fire responded to the report of possible drowning at the Johnson Lake located next to Bowie High School and immediately began searching for a male teenager who went under the water while swimming.

No official information has been released on the possible victim or the circumstances. The call came in at 11 a.m. Thursday. Police officers when they arrived at the shoreline dove into the water attempting to find the teen, who reportedly was swimming to a canoe located near the other shoreline.

Another teen who was fishing told police the boy went under and did not come back up. Police and firefighters used a canoe and boat to search. About 12:30 p.m. local game wardens arrived to assist with the search. Members of the sheriff’s office also were assisting local police at the scene.

The search continued and the victim was found about 3 p.m.