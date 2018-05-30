Bowie sports camps next week

Bowie High School will be having its football and softball camps next week for kids.

For football, the camp is open to kids incoming second through ninth grades.

The camp will start on June 4 and go through June 7. The camp time will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school football stadium.

The cost of the camp will be $65. There will be a $10 discount for each additional child in a family signed up.

The goals of the camp will be to learn the fundamentals of football, become a better a player and have fun.

Activities will include: Agility drills, passing drills, receiving drills and defensive drills. There also will be a Punt, Pass and Kick Contest, 7-on-7 touch football and a 40-yard dash.

The Bowie football staff will be giving instruction. Campers will receive a T-shirt.

Parents can sign their kids up on the first day.

The softball camp will also be next week.

The camps will start at 8:30 a.m. and go to 11:30 a.m. from June 5 to June 7 at the high school softball field.

Incoming second through ninth graders will be allowed to attend.

The focus for campers will be an emphasis on hitting, bunting, throwing, infield, outfield, base-running, pitching, and catching for the girls.

The high school staff will be giving instruction.

During breaks, drinks and snacks will be available to buy.

Campers who sign up by June 1 are guaranteed a T-shirt.

The cost for campers will be $60, with $10 off for each additional camper. School employees only have to pay $40.

Sign ups will be available on the first day of camp as well.

Checks should be made payable to Coach Brant Farris.