Bowie to set up record board

Records are meant to be broken, but they can only be broken if people know about them.

The Bowie high school athletic department is in the beginning stages of putting together a record board for track and field.

The board will cover all events past and present from current, but mostly former Bowie athletes who competed in track and field. They are asking for help from the community since they do not have access to any type of record book besides old yearbooks.

“We’ve asked the booster club to help with the board itself and their willing to do that,” athletic director Dylan Stark said. “We are just trying to compile so that when people come back they can look at the record board from times way back or also gives our kids at school something to shoot for.”

