British Soccer Camp returns to Montague County

The Montague County Youth Association brings back the British Soccer Camp this summer during the week of June 18-22 at Pelham Park in Bowie.

Every participant will receive a free T-shirt and soccer ball regardless of when they register. To sign up visit https://challenger.configio.com/.

The camp is available for players ages three through 16 with campers split up into two age groups.

First Kicks is available to children ages three through five and involves shorter, daily sessions with two time slots available: 8:30-9:30 a.m. or 4:30-5:30 p.m. The cost is $97.

First Kicks is an innovative program, created by childcare specialists, that introduces children to the very basic skills of soccer in a fun, progressive and caring manner.

First Kicks activities will include running, turning, stopping, jumping, kicking, throwing and catching. Each day coaches will help to improve camper’s balance, agility, coordination, social skills and cognitive ability. Parental involvement is welcome.

The second age group will include players ages six through 16 for a half day camp with two time slots available: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m.. The cost is $151.

The half day camp will feature individual skill development, core techniques, one on one skills, freestyle soccer, small sided games and the Camp World Cup. The Half Day Camp is suitable for all skill levels and the campers will be separated by age. Campers also will spend time learning about respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and leadership.

This year, participants also will have free access to the Challanger App and a collection of skill-building videos.