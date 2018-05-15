Carol Ann Kennedy-Wood

October 29, 1942 – April 14, 2018

BELLEVUE – Carol Ann Kennedy-Wood, 75, passed away while asleep in her ranch home north of Bellevue on April 14, 2018.

A memorial service was at 2 p.m. on May 26 at the Stoneburg Baptist Church with the Rev. Larry Kennedy, her cousin, officiated. Her remains were cremated and will be interred in the Kennedy family cemetery with her mother and father at a later date.

She was born in Hobbs, NM on Oct. 29, 1942 to Dr. Grady Kennedy, Bellevue and wife, Euretta Goodbrake, Vandalia, IL, both now deceased. The Dr. and wife had moved his practice from Vandalia to oil booming Hobbs where many of his Bellevue relatives and friends had recently moved, following oil work.

After World War II the Dr. moved his practice to Wichita Falls, and Carol graduated high school there in 1960. In 1964 she graduated from the Texas Christian University then began a 28 year teaching career, split between Hobbs, Cheyenne, WY, and Bentonville, AR, first as a gymnastics coach, then in grade school.

Her love of gaited horses dominated her life as did her father’s before her. She raised them, showed them, rode trails and trained police horses. Her father bought her’s before she was born. He made sure her mother rode a lot while pregnant so Carol would be accustomed to the feeling of gaited travel.

Far ahead of time, in the early 90s she became a trained, commissioned sheriff’s deputy undercover while teaching, with all her gear including gun and radio pursed in a locked cabinet in the classroom.

She was quickly on call and available to two adjacent schools and the administration building. The teachers and administrators were aware and knew the procedures. Most of the time she was called via code phrase to come with purse and appear like a disinterested person in the office when child non-custodial pickup disputes got heated. In the mid-90s she retired from teaching and became a detective on sex crimes, child abuse and abductions for the Benton County Arkansas Sheriffs’ Dept.

In 2003 the family moved to a ranch outside Bellevue among the cluster of Kennedy relatives. They raised cattle until February 2009 when she had a severe stroke. She fought hard and recovered greatly, until age related issues reversed the trend.

Carol is survived by her husband of 34 years, Gerald Wood and a son, Grady Cook.

Paid publication