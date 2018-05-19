Citizens share their anger with Bellevue School board on wind farm development

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bellevue School gym is usually filled with enthusiastic Eagles’ fans, but Tuesday night it was filled with more than 125 angry residents, the majority who do not want wind farms in Clay or neighboring Montague Counties.

School trustees provided an open forum for citizens to make their opinions public and out of the 20 citizens speaking only one offered support for the wind farm development. Officials with Apex Clean Energy spoke to the board, as did a representative of the Clay County Against Wind Farms group.

The Black Angus Wind project plans to produce 270 megawatts of electricity with the majority of the farm’s location in Bellevue Independent School District with a portion in neighboring Bowie ISD.

This new development would follow on the heels of the Shannon Wind Farm that went on line in December 2015 with 119 wind turbines spreading out across more than 10,000 acres in the southwest corner of the county producing 204 MW. Its construction was funded with the assistance of tax abatements from Midway ISD and Clay County. The farm is valued at $3 million.

