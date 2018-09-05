City Auditorium demolition begins Friday

By BARBARA GREEN

The Bowie Police Department will move to a temporary location and the city offices will close on May 11 as demolition of the City Auditorium gets underway.

During the last several weeks asbestos abatement has been underway at the building as the windows and other portions of the interior were cleared away. As the demolition begins the staff in the office must vacate the facility.

Bowie Police Chief Guy Green said the dispatch and police services will be moved to the Bowie Emergency Operations Center located at the back of the community room. The main police department office will close on Friday.

All 911 calls will be routed through the county sheriff’s office, however, those who call the 872-2251 number will be forwarded to the EOC. The chief said they plan to do a dry run of the changeover this week to make sure it runs smoothly.

“If someone needs to talk with us it would be best to call and we can send an officer to take a report or we can meet a citizen at the door. The EOC is located a good distance from the door and we may not hear when someone comes to that door. You should call the 872-2251 or 911 if it is an emergency,” explained the chief.

The city offices will be closed on Friday.

