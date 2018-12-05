Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. on May 14

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on May 14 with the Leadership Montague County graduation ceremony highlighting the agenda.

The leadership group draws from across the county to develop common interests and how to bring them all together for Montague County. Graduates will be introduced and receive a certificate.

Commissioners also will consider numerous routine agenda items, including an unanticipated revenue budget amendment from Archer and Clay Counties for books for the district court and the sale of surplus county equipment.

