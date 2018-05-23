Commissioners move meeting to Friday

Due to the May 28 Memorial Day holiday the Montague County Commissioners Court have moved their regular meeting from that day to 9 a.m. on May 25.

James and Ellen Fee will make an application for petition for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages in justice of the peace one. The fees operate a restaurant in the Ringgold area. Approval of the application could lead to an election on the issue for JP1.

An interlocal agreement between the county and the City of Bowie for road repairs and maintenance will be reviewed.

Other topics include a replat in Silver Lakes Ranch Estates; appointment of an infectious disease/local health authority for the county and request from precinct four to sell a truck through sealed bids.