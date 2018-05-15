Connie Maxine Barnes

February 14, 1943 – May 10, 2018

BOWIE – Connie Maxine Barnes, 75, passed away on May 10, 2018.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on May 16 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on May 17 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with the Rev. James Kittrell officiating.

Burial will follow at Cowboy’s Last Ride Cemetery in Bowie.

Connie was born on Feb. 14, 1943 in Fort Worth to Winston and Mary (Ward) Brumbaugh. She graduated from Lake Worth High School.

Connie a homemaker who raised her children, and worked in the accounting department for a law firm, and later as a bank teller in Fort Worth.

She and her late husband Bill Barnes owned and operated B&C Glass and Mirror in Bowie for many years. Connie’s love and passion was for cooking, she catered to banquets, special events and for loved ones. She enjoyed working with the Bowie Main Street program. She will be remembered for the ability to shower her love to all whom she encountered.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Catherine Chadwell and husband, Bill Barnes.

Connie is survived by her children, Christine Brooks, Bowie, Keith Chadwell and wife Fawnya, Springtown, and Kevin Chadwell and wife Tammy, Houston; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; sisters, Mickey Shields and Patsy McCurdy both of Fort Worth.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

