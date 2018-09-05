County athletes head for state meet

The UIL state track meet is this Friday and Saturday at the Mike A. Myers Track Complex in the University of Texas at Austin.

Five Montague County athletes qualified from three schools in both the 3A and 1A divisions. All five qualified in field events with one athlete also qualifying in one running event as well.

Kamryn Cantwell

The senior from Bowie, Kamryn Cantwell, is going to try to leave an even bigger legacy at Bowie by wrapping up what has already been a banner final year for her in three different sports.

She qualified for the state meet during cross country season and was named to the all-state team in basketball, signing on to play basketball at the next level at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Now she has qualified for state for the second straight year in the 400-meter dash and for the first time in the long jump, with eyes and the ability to bring home a medal in each. Cantwell jumps early on Friday morning at 8 a.m. and does not run until 6:45 p.m.

Kason Spikes

Bowie’s Kason Spikesalso is trying to cap off a great senior year with a surprising state appearance at the state track meet.

Coming off a state title run in basketball that saw him sink the clinching free throws while being named all state, Spikes came into this season with nothing to lose.

Only making it to the area meet last year in high jump with a personal record of 6-0, Spikes was able to break that record in his first meet this season by jumping 6-2. He was not able to surpass it though as he failed to make the height at a cold district meet and was able to equal it at area before sprouting wings and jumping 6-6 at the regional meet to win it. Spikes jumps at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Lexi Britain

Lexi Britain has been a fixture at Forestburg for years in mostly other sports, competing in and dominating both volleyball and basketball with her combination of height and skill.

She earned district most valuable player this past year and in basketball while earning all-state honorable mention in volleyball. Last year, she finished fifth at the regional meet in shot put, but this year was able to get through with a throw of 31-10.25, good for second and a place at state. Britain throws at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Zach Bradley

Another Forestburg shot putter, Zach Bradley is making his first appearance on the state stage. The cousin of Britain, Bradley is another multi sport athlete who has competed in both football and basketball the past two years.

Only a sophomore, the future is bright for Bradley as his finish this year can be a benchmark for other state competitions in his future. Bradley throws at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Chase Edwards

Prairie Valley’s Chase Edwards is the lone competitor representing a school by himself as he finished second in the high jump at the regional meet by jumping 6-1.

A multi-sport athlete, Edwards competed in basketball and cross country as well during his time at Prairie Valley, earning district awards in basketball and running on several cross county teams that competed at regionals. In a stacked high jump field, Edwards was able finish second by jumping 6-1. Only two jumpers in the state have jumped higher and one was the one who beat him at regional by only one inch. Edwards jumps at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

