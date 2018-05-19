Court of Criminal Appeals denies final prosecutorial appeal on evidence

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said with all appeals to return blood evidence to a 2015 two-fatality intoxication manslaughter case now exhausted she will move forward with the trial of Teri Sanders, possibly scheduling it this fall.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected the State Prosecuting Attorney’s request for discretionary review on May 3.

The ruling from the 2nd Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the order of 97th District Court Judge Jack McGaughey when he granted the defense motion to suppress the blood alcohol test given to Sanders at the Nocona hospital after the Oct. 23, 2015 crash.

Former District Attorney Paige Williams filed the notice of appeal on June 3, 2016.

Sanders, 52 at the time of the accident, was driving a 2008 Toyota Landcruiser east on U.S. Highway 82 when her vehicle crossed the highway stripe and collided head-on with a 1995 Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Brent Michael Winkler, then 20, Iowa Park, who was driving westbound.

Winkler and a back seat passenger, Kyle Kemp, 20, Burkburnett, were both killed on impact. A third passenger, Jackson Pennington, 22, Wichita Falls, received serious injuries.

Sanders was arrested and later indicted on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

