The annual Cruisin’ Nocona Burn-out contest took place Thursday night with a large group of competitors and spectators watching as the smoke surrounded the cars. Marty Speights won first place; C.C. Mahin, second and Bradley Lawrence, third. See more photos in your weekend News. (Photos by Maximilien Lenglet)

Cruisin’ Nocona events continue today with the Vicari Car Auction at 10 a.m., Gas Junkies Car Show with registration at 8:30 a.m., vendors, food and music.