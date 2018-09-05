Dance, dodgeball celebrate Cinco de Mayo at BHS

The Bowie High School Spanish Club presented its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration last Friday featuring dancing and the popular dodgeball tourney. The senior class won the dodgeball event. (Photos by Barbara Green)
