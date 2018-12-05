Early voting begins on Monday

Early voting for the May 22 party primary runoff elections begins on Monday and will continue for one week through May 18 at two locations in Montague County.

Ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those days at the Nocona Community Room, 807 W. U.S. Highway 82 and City of Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason.

Voters are required to provide a photo identification to the poll judges.

You do not have to have voted in the March 6 election to vote in the runoff; however, if you did vote, you must vote in the same party runoff. For example if you voted Republican you may can only vote in the Republican race. That specific party affiliation is retained by a voter for one year.

