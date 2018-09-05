Early voting for primary runoffs May 14-18

Early voting for the May 22 party primary runoff elections will take place from May 14-18 with two locations for Montague County voters.

Ballots may be cast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those days at the Nocona Community Room, 807 W. U.S. Highway 82 and City of Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason.

Voters are required to provide a photo identification card to the poll judges.

To cast a ballot in a specific primary you must have voted in the March 6 elections. Republicans can only vote in the Republican race, and Democrats on that ticket. That specific party affiliation is retained by a voter for one year.

