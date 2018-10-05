Emergency personnel searching for possible drowning victim

Emergency personnel are searching for a possible drowning victim at Johnson Lake behind Bowie High School. City of Bowie Police, Montague County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments are on scene. Follow The Bowie News for updates.

UPDATE: Bowie Independent School District released the following statement: “The Bowie Police Department is investigating a report of a missing high school student. The parents of the student have been notified.”

Emergency personnel look out across Johnson Lake where the search is underway for a missing high school student.