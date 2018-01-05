Erma Earlene (Eaker) Huddleston

August 27, 1919 – April 29, 2018

SAINT JO – Erma Earlene (Eaker) Huddleston, 98, died on April 29, 2018.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on May 1 at Scott Funeral Home in Saint Jo.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on May 2 at Scott Funeral Chapel in Saint Jo. Burial will follow in Mountain Park Cemetery.

Huddleston was born on Aug. 27, 1919, in O’Donnel, TX to Mike and Lilly Eaker. She was a member of the Saint Jo Church of Christ. She retired from Russell Newman Garment Factory in Saint Jo as a seamstress and supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elbert “Ebb” Marion Huddleston; three daughters, Patsy Gayle Brewer, Joann Huddleston and Peggy Gentry; son-in-laws, Bob Gentry and RD Brewer; granddaughter, Marion Hancock; five sisters, and her mother and father.

She is survived by her daughter, Penny Yarbro, Nocona; three grandsons; a granddaughter; eight great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.