Feistiness, determination drive local centenarian

By DANI BLACKBURN

Bowie’s Bernice Newberry claims she doesn’t know the secret to a long life despite her upcoming 100th birthday on May 11.

However, if you sit with her for just a moment, the answer is clear. Her feisty personality, and as she calls it, determination, have kept her on the go for a century.

The Montague County native has called this area home nearly her entire life. The daughter of Edward and Sally Prater, she was born on her family’s farm, the second of four children, which included three girls and one boy.

Newberry’s father farmed cotton, corn, green beans and sweet potatoes, just to name a few. As a child, she walked two and a half miles every day to attend school at Bird Holler, east of Bowie before attending Bowie Schools through her sophomore year.

The 99-year-old is still sharp as a tack and recalls many stories of her childhood, each one seeming to include her getting into mischief.

