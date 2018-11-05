Frank Massey

September 5, 1934 – May 6, 2018

RINGGOLD – Frank Massey, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 6, 2018.

A celebration of his life will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 19 at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors, 2025 West University and Denton. A private interment will be in the future.

Frank was born Sept. 5, 1934, in Johnson County to Edgar and Leota (Stephens) Massey. He was raised in Burleson along with his brothers, Clymoth, Billy and Charles, and a sister, Helen.

Frank graduated from Burleson High School in 1951. He was proud to be his senior class president, as well as being an accomplished basketball player. He received basketball scholarships to Decatur Baptist College, and later to Texas Wesleyan College, where he graduated in 1956.

Frank began his career at Humble Oil. Soon after, he began his teaching and coaching career at Gold-Burg High School. He loved coaching boys and girls’ basketball, track and baseball. He took the girls basketball team to the state championship tournament in 1965.

In 1967, Frank was approached about becoming the first State Farm representative in Bowie. He was an immediate success, and in 1977 was appointed to agency manager. He continued working for State Farm until his retirement in 1995.

He received many honors and awards, including being an 11 time millionaire qualifier, and seven-time Legion of Honor qualifier. Frank always said he was most proud of the fine people he brought into the agency with State Farm.

In 1955, Frank married Stella Morris in Decatur. They were blessed with three sons, Lee Ray, David and Steven. Frank and Stella raised their family in Bowie. Frank often spoke about how thankful he was that his boys graduated from Bowie High School.

He was especially grateful for their mother, and the many great teachers and coaches at BHS that kept them on track. He was very proud of the boys academic and athletic successes while at BHS and he treasured his memories of those years.

Frank was also blessed with four grandsons, Blaine, Landon, Carson and Nathan, and he loved them all dearly. He cherished his time with them and was so proud of the fine men they have become.

Frank later moved to Denton after marrying his second wife, Kathy. He was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church and loved to play golf at Denton Country Club. Frank was also blessed to be a part of Kathy’s children’s lives, Ward, Chuck, Wes and Chris, and their families.

Frank moved to Ringgold in 2005, where he spent his last years with his special partner and companion, Kathy Frank. His family is forever grateful for all of the love and care taking Kathy provided Frank.

In his spare time, Frank enjoyed golfing, and was very proud of having scored three holes-in-one. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially those his grandsons were playing, and spending time outdoors with his special dogs, Biscuit and Molly. He also enjoyed the periodic trip to Winstar Casino.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Leota Massey; brothers, Billy Massey and Charles Massey; sister, Helen Wilson and a dearly loved niece, Renee Bruce.

He is survived by his three sons, Lee Ray (Kristine), David (Jackie) and Steven (Dawn); his four grandsons, Blaine, Landon (Delaney), Carson and Nathan; his brother, Clymoth (Jeannie) Massey; Stella Massey Helf; Kathy Massey; Kathy Frank; and several nieces and nephews.

