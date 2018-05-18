Free Music in the Park event Saturday

Enjoy free music in the park from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 19 at the Pelham Park Amphitheater with proceeds benefitting the Bowie Meals on Wheels program.

Music will feature Kenny Bingham, Lisa West, Justin Merchison, the Friday Night Jammers and Paul Terry. Along with music enjoy pulled pork or brisket sandwiches, chips, peach cobbler and a drink for a $5 donation.

There will be a prize drawing, games, cake auction and face painting. Fun for the whole family.