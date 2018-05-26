Gold-Burg ISD to consider energy efficiency project

Gold-Burg Independent School District Trustees learned at their Monday night meeting they could possibly save an estimated $17,000 in energy and operational savings if it undertakes an energy efficient building upgrade project.

Entegral Solutions has been examining the district’s facilities to determine if it could benefit from upgrading its facilities such as lighting and heating/cooling systems where those costs would be in large part offset by the energy savings. This is a similar program approved this past week for Bowie ISD.

Dennis Bennett of Entegral made the presentation outlining the district is served by different styles of rooftop units and about one-half of the equipment is 18 years or older. The campus utilizes T12 and T8 lighting technology, and the consultant said the campus would benefit from interior and exterior LED lighting retrofits.

