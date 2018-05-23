Graduation week arrives in Montague County

It’s graduation week in Montague County as area high schools present diplomas to their 2018 seniors.

Saint Jo and Bellevue High Schools got the ball rolling last Friday night with its ceremonies.

Bowie High School will present its class of graduates at 8 p.m. May 25 in Jackrabbit Stadium. Joshua Kreger, who has taught the senior class since they were in sixth grade, will be the speaker.

The mantle ceremony will feature seniors Baxter Swint and Matthew Wallace passing the cloak of leadership to juniors Sarah Van Allen and Caleb Miller. Diplomas will be presented by Superintendent Steven Monkres.

The class is led by Valedictorian Madison Hill and Salutatorian Katelyn Allison.

Meet all the honor graduates as well as all the graduating seniors in your mid-week News.